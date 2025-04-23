Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Talks Fluoride, Public Health, and Why It Matters

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stopped by the HITS 97.3 studio to talk about something we don’t think about every day—but should: fluoride in our water.

She broke down why it’s added to our tap water, how it helps prevent cavities, and why it’s such an important step in protecting public health—especially for kids. It’s easy to take for granted, but fluoride plays a big role in keeping our community healthier, one smile at a time.

We also talked about the importance of trusting science and the simple things that make a long-term difference.

Listen to our full conversation below!