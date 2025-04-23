Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Talks Fluoride, Public Health, and Why It Matters

Martica Lopez w/ Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Martica Lopez & Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (Martica Lopez)
By Martica Lopez

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stopped by the HITS 97.3 studio to talk about something we don’t think about every day—but should: fluoride in our water.

She broke down why it’s added to our tap water, how it helps prevent cavities, and why it’s such an important step in protecting public health—especially for kids. It’s easy to take for granted, but fluoride plays a big role in keeping our community healthier, one smile at a time.

We also talked about the importance of trusting science and the simple things that make a long-term difference.

Listen to our full conversation below!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!