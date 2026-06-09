Meet the Dog Bringing Scooby Doo to Life on Netflix

Scooby-Doo
Real Scooby-Doo Netflix has released the first look at a real-life Scooby-Doo for its upcoming series. (STEVE DIETL/Netflix)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

For the first time ever, Scooby Doo himself is stepping into the live action world.

Actor Nick Hagen, who plays Shaggy in the upcoming Netflix series Scooby Doo: Origins, shared an exciting first look on social media, writing, “Scooby is finally real! Meet the goodest boy in Scooby Doo: Origins, coming to Netflix in 2027.”

While fans have seen plenty of live action versions of Mystery Inc. over the years, including the hit 2002 movie and the 2009 television film Scooby Doo! The Mystery Begins, Scooby has always remained an animated character. That is about to change.

The new series, currently in production in Atlanta, will explore the origins of the beloved mystery solving gang. Netflix first revealed the cast and a sneak peek of the characters back in April.

The show comes from creators Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg and is expected to bring a fresh take to one of the most recognizable franchises in television history.

Scooby Doo first debuted in 1969 and has remained a pop culture favorite for generations. Now, fans will finally get to see the famous Great Dane brought to life when Scooby Doo: Origins premieres on Netflix in 2027.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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