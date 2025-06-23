Mega Job Fair Coming to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise

Looking for a new opportunity? One of South Florida’s largest job fairs is taking over Amerant Bank Arena—home of the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers—on Thursday, June 26, and it could be your ticket to a new career.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., more than 100 companies will be on-site looking to fill thousands of jobs across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Parking is free, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the best chance to connect with top employers.

Who’s hiring?Expect to see recruiters from:

City of Sunrise & Sunrise Police Department

Broward County Public Schools (Food & Nutrition Services)

Kelly Education

New York Life

Seminole Public Safety

Allied Universal

Sherwin-Williams

Omni Fort Lauderdale

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office…and many more.

Open roles range from entry-level to management, with positions in law enforcement, education, food service, IT, sales, customer support, and more. Some companies will even be doing on-the-spot interviews and job offers.

Tips for job fair success:

Dress like it’s a real interview

Bring multiple copies of your resume

Prepare a short pitch about your skills

Be open-minded—opportunities come in all forms

Pre-register online to give recruiters early access to your resume

Whether you’re just starting out or looking for your next big move, this is one event you don’t want to miss.