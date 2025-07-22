Miami-Dade Shelter Urges Adoptions Amid Deadly Dog Illness

Dog in animal shelter kennel
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Miami-Dade Animal Services is pleading with residents to adopt or foster as the county shelter battles an outbreak of Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus—known as Strep Zoo—on top of severe overcrowding.

The shelter says the risk of transmission is high in such crowded conditions, and any dog entering the facility is at significant risk of exposure. To help contain the outbreak, officials are asking people not to surrender pets or bring in strays unless they’re sick, injured, or a danger to public safety.

Strep Zoo is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can lead to hemorrhagic pneumonia in dogs. While rare, it can also impact immunocompromised people and other animals.

Adopting or fostering a dog right now doesn’t just save a life—it creates space, eases stress, and helps slow the spread of this dangerous disease. Supplies and support are available for anyone willing to help.

Thinking about fostering or adopting? Now’s the time.

