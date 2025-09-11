Miami Dolphins Add Local Flavor to Game Day at Hard Rock Stadium

Croquetas are on the menu at Marina's Tapas at Optimist Hall. (Ryan Allen)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

When the Miami Dolphins take the field against the New England Patriots this Sunday, fans at Hard Rock Stadium will get more than touchdowns and tailgates — they’ll get a taste of Miami.

This season, the stadium is rolling out new food and drink options with a distinctly South Florida twist. Among the headliners: the Miami Burger, a prime beef patty stacked with ham croquettes and Swiss cheese for that unmistakable local flavor.

La Mila Nation is also making its debut, serving up churros, empanadas, and its signature breaded steak sandwich — a true milanesa comfort classic. Fans can also find sweet treats like candied cheese, guava pastries, and guava-and-cheese combos paired with a cafecito pick-me-up.

To wash it all down, Hard Rock Stadium now offers more than 50 specialty cocktails, including fresh spins like the margarita and rum-rita.

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. — come hungry.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

