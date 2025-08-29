Miami Dolphins Unveil Bold New ‘Rivalries’ Jersey for Monday Night Football

Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts and runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Doug Murray/AP)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The Miami Dolphins are suiting up in a fresh new look for their Sept. 29 Monday Night Football clash against the New York Jets.

On Thursday, the NFL and Nike revealed the team’s new “Rivalries” jersey, designed exclusively for the prime-time showdown in Miami. The uniform features a sleek black base with aqua numbers and bright orange names, giving the Dolphins a bold twist on their classic colors.

The details don’t stop there — aqua and orange accents line the sleeves and collar, while the helmets will also turn heads with a black finish, racing stripe, and the signature Dolphins logo stamped on each side.

It’s a striking new style for one of the league’s most heated matchups — and fans won’t have to wait long to see it under the lights.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

