Miami Dolphins Unveil Bold New ‘Rivalries’ Jersey for Monday Night Football

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts and runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

The Miami Dolphins are suiting up in a fresh new look for their Sept. 29 Monday Night Football clash against the New York Jets.

On Thursday, the NFL and Nike revealed the team’s new “Rivalries” jersey, designed exclusively for the prime-time showdown in Miami. The uniform features a sleek black base with aqua numbers and bright orange names, giving the Dolphins a bold twist on their classic colors.

The details don’t stop there — aqua and orange accents line the sleeves and collar, while the helmets will also turn heads with a black finish, racing stripe, and the signature Dolphins logo stamped on each side.

It’s a striking new style for one of the league’s most heated matchups — and fans won’t have to wait long to see it under the lights.