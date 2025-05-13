Miami & Fort Lauderdale Drivers Among Riskiest in the U.S., New Data Shows

Have you ever wondered how much time on average you spend in traffic a year? Do you think your commute is bad? Check out the worst in the country.

New research confirms what many South Floridians already suspect: our roads are among the most dangerous in the country. A recent report from the Life360 app reveals that five of the eight most crash-prone metro areas are in Florida—with Miami and Fort Lauderdale leading the list.

Using billions of data points, Life360 found that behaviors like rapid acceleration and hard braking are especially common in South Florida. Fort Lauderdale ranks second nationwide for aggressive acceleration—a major crash risk.

It’s not just speed and recklessness. Distractions behind the wheel are a growing concern. A staggering 86% of drivers admit to being distracted by tech, and nearly half of Gen Z drivers admit to watching videos while driving.

Local parents are turning to apps like Life360 to stay ahead. Heidi O’Connor, a mom in Miami, uses it to monitor her teens’ driving habits, saying, “It’s not about punishment—it’s about starting conversations that keep them safe.”

With dangerous driving on the rise, Life360 encourages families to review driving reports regularly and talk about road safety. A quick conversation today could prevent a crash tomorrow.