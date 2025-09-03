Miami HEAT’s Red, White & Pink Game Returns — Tickets Only $10!

FILE PHOTO: A former employee of the Miami Heat is facing federal charges, accused of stealing team memorabilia and selling it.

The Miami HEAT are set to tip off the 2025-26 season with their annual Red, White & Pink Game, presented by Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute.

The open exhibition gives fans a first look at the HEAT’s new roster while supporting a cause that impacts countless families. Tickets are just $10 each, with all proceeds benefiting cancer care and research at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 2, at 10 a.m. through HEAT.com/RedWhitePink, with a maximum of eight tickets per purchase. Parking for the event will be available in the P2 Garage for $5.

It’s a chance to see your HEAT in action before the season begins — and to join the team in giving back to the South Florida community.