Miami Spice and Spa Month Are Back!

Miami Spice and Miami Spa Month are back, offering amazing deals on some of Miami’s best dining and relaxation experiences. Miami Spice, running through September, lets you enjoy three-course meals at top restaurants starting at $35, $45, and $60. It’s a great chance to dine at popular spots without the usual price tag. Miami Spa Month, which continues through August, offers discounted spa treatments starting at $109, $129, and $150. Whether it’s a Swedish massage, vitamin C facial, or hot stone therapy, you can pamper yourself at a fraction of the price.

The goal of these promotions is to bring more business to Miami’s best culinary and wellness destinations during the slower summer months. If you’re looking to enjoy high-end dining or luxury spa experiences for less, now’s the time.

For more details, here is a list of participating restaurants and spas!