Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency After Departing From MIA

Mike Tyson: The former heavyweight boxing champion returns to the ring on July 20. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency after departing from MIA to LAX on Sunday, May 26th. Passengers on the flight received a pre-recorded message asking if there were any medical personnel on the plane about 30 minutes before landing to offer any help to Tyson.

When the plane landed, it was delayed about 25 minutes while paramedics attended with Mike.

According to Mike’s team, he became dizzy due to an ulcer flare up and thankfully he is doing just fine. Mike Tyson is scheduled to box Youtuber, Jake Paul on July 20th and shares this won’t prohibit him from the fight.