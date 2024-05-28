Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency After Departing From MIA

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson: The former heavyweight boxing champion returns to the ring on July 20. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency after departing from MIA to LAX on Sunday, May 26th. Passengers on the flight received a pre-recorded message asking if there were any medical personnel on the plane about 30 minutes before landing to offer any help to Tyson.

When the plane landed, it was delayed about 25 minutes while paramedics attended with Mike.

According to Mike’s team, he became dizzy due to an ulcer flare up and thankfully he is doing just fine. Mike Tyson is scheduled to box Youtuber, Jake Paul on July 20th and shares this won’t prohibit him from the fight.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

