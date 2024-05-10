Naked Lady Runs From Cops, Jumps in Pond, and Resists Arrest in Water

Watch Video

Police car Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

It’s Florida doing Florida things again. Turns out if you steal a car, run from the police, jump into a retention pond, there’s a high probability of being arrested. Melina Logan did not get the memo.

Police say the woman test drove a Honda Civic and decided she was going to take it with her. She went on a police chase in the Honda, crashed into a few cars, and then ditched the vehicle and hopped into the water.

Buoys were thrown in the water, however she politely declined the help by completely ignoring them. Officers jumped in to remove her and apparently Logan is not a toucher because she resisted them at first until she surrendered into the arms on a female officer.


Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you're a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She's a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

