Naked Lady Runs From Cops, Jumps in Pond, and Resists Arrest in Water

It’s Florida doing Florida things again. Turns out if you steal a car, run from the police, jump into a retention pond, there’s a high probability of being arrested. Melina Logan did not get the memo.

Police say the woman test drove a Honda Civic and decided she was going to take it with her. She went on a police chase in the Honda, crashed into a few cars, and then ditched the vehicle and hopped into the water.

Buoys were thrown in the water, however she politely declined the help by completely ignoring them. Officers jumped in to remove her and apparently Logan is not a toucher because she resisted them at first until she surrendered into the arms on a female officer.



