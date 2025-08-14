Naples Woman Crowned Python Queen in Record-Breaking 2025 Florida Python Challenge

Florida Python Challenge Hunters will compete in military, professional and novice categories to remove the most pythons for a chance to win cash prizes. (Florida Python Challenge /Florida Python Challenge)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Florida has a new snake-slaying champ. Taylor Stanberry of Naples took home the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize in the 2025 Florida Python Challenge after removing an incredible 60 invasive Burmese pythons.

The annual event, organized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), saw a record 294 pythons removed from the Everglades during the 10-day competition. This year also marked the first time Everglades National Park was among the eight official hunting locations.

In total, 934 participants from 30 states and Canada took part, joining forces to protect Florida’s natural biodiversity from one of its biggest ecological threats. Burmese pythons — which can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh 200 pounds — have been devastating the local food chain for years.

For Stanberry, python hunting is a family affair. Alongside her husband Rhett, she runs social media pages dedicated to snakes and hunting, sharing their experiences on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

FWC and South Florida Water Management District officials say the challenge is about more than just removing snakes. It’s also about public education — teaching people how to safely identify and remove these invasive predators year-round.

As Ron Bergeron, SFWMD governing board member, put it: “The Python Challenge is not just catching pythons. It’s educating the public so all groups who enjoy the Everglades can help protect it.”

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!