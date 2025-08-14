Naples Woman Crowned Python Queen in Record-Breaking 2025 Florida Python Challenge

Hunters will compete in military, professional and novice categories to remove the most pythons for a chance to win cash prizes.

Florida has a new snake-slaying champ. Taylor Stanberry of Naples took home the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize in the 2025 Florida Python Challenge after removing an incredible 60 invasive Burmese pythons.

The annual event, organized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), saw a record 294 pythons removed from the Everglades during the 10-day competition. This year also marked the first time Everglades National Park was among the eight official hunting locations.

In total, 934 participants from 30 states and Canada took part, joining forces to protect Florida’s natural biodiversity from one of its biggest ecological threats. Burmese pythons — which can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh 200 pounds — have been devastating the local food chain for years.

For Stanberry, python hunting is a family affair. Alongside her husband Rhett, she runs social media pages dedicated to snakes and hunting, sharing their experiences on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

FWC and South Florida Water Management District officials say the challenge is about more than just removing snakes. It’s also about public education — teaching people how to safely identify and remove these invasive predators year-round.

As Ron Bergeron, SFWMD governing board member, put it: “The Python Challenge is not just catching pythons. It’s educating the public so all groups who enjoy the Everglades can help protect it.”