NASCAR Races at Homestead-Miami Speedway Set to Proceed Despite Nearby Brush Fires

Despite ongoing brush fires near Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR’s race weekend will continue as planned. Officials confirmed that the fire, while in the vicinity, does not pose a direct threat to the track or surrounding structures.

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been working closely with fire departments and local officials to monitor the situation. However, due to shifting wind patterns, some areas may experience poor air quality, and residents with respiratory conditions are advised to take precautions. Additionally, minor infrastructure damage could lead to power outages and disrupted cell service.

The NASCAR tripleheader weekend remains on schedule, with the Craftsman Truck Series kicking off on Friday, followed by the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and the Cup Series event on Sunday.

Officials will continue to provide updates if conditions change, but for now, it’s all systems go for an action-packed weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.