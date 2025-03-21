NASCAR Races at Homestead-Miami Speedway Set to Proceed Despite Nearby Brush Fires

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Despite ongoing brush fires near Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR’s race weekend will continue as planned. Officials confirmed that the fire, while in the vicinity, does not pose a direct threat to the track or surrounding structures.

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been working closely with fire departments and local officials to monitor the situation. However, due to shifting wind patterns, some areas may experience poor air quality, and residents with respiratory conditions are advised to take precautions. Additionally, minor infrastructure damage could lead to power outages and disrupted cell service.

The NASCAR tripleheader weekend remains on schedule, with the Craftsman Truck Series kicking off on Friday, followed by the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and the Cup Series event on Sunday.

Officials will continue to provide updates if conditions change, but for now, it’s all systems go for an action-packed weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!