New Circus Show Brings Big Talent to Jungle Island

Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Cirque Italia’s Water Circus drops the big top tent in Alpharetta from Mar. 13-16. (Cirque Italia)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Miami just got a fresh dose of live entertainment, and it’s happening at Jungle Island.

The park has launched “Sogno: The Circus of Spring Wonder,” a new show packed with acrobats, theatrical storytelling, and colorful spring visuals that feel straight out of a dream.

It’s a full-on spectacle designed for all ages, blending circus-style performances with a creative, immersive vibe you don’t usually expect from a day at the park.

The show runs daily at 2 p.m. through April 12 and is included with regular admission, making it an easy add-on if you’re already planning a visit.

If you’re looking for something different to do in Miami, this might be worth checking out.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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