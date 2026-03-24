New Circus Show Brings Big Talent to Jungle Island

Cirque Italia’s Water Circus drops the big top tent in Alpharetta from Mar. 13-16.

Miami just got a fresh dose of live entertainment, and it’s happening at Jungle Island.

The park has launched “Sogno: The Circus of Spring Wonder,” a new show packed with acrobats, theatrical storytelling, and colorful spring visuals that feel straight out of a dream.

It’s a full-on spectacle designed for all ages, blending circus-style performances with a creative, immersive vibe you don’t usually expect from a day at the park.

The show runs daily at 2 p.m. through April 12 and is included with regular admission, making it an easy add-on if you’re already planning a visit.

If you’re looking for something different to do in Miami, this might be worth checking out.