Brevard Public Schools discuss metal detectors in schools Brevard Public Schools campuses don't have metal detectors, but that could be about to change. (Mel Holt/WFTV)

The first day of school for Broward County was yesterday and it wasn’t all smiles. The newly installed metal detectors caused massive headaches for school officials and students. Safety is always the top priority with our kids and Broward Public School apologized for the delays and long lines outside high schools yesterday.