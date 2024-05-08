New Sales Tax Holidays Passed by Lawmakers

Now you can get hurricane-ready without paying sales tax. Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law on Tuesday a package for tax breaks.

Lawmakers included two periods when shoppers will be able to get a tax break. The first “preparedness holiday” will start on June 1st which will kick off hurricane season. The second will be from August 24th through September 6th just before the peak of the season.

And according to flgov.com, this year’s tax cut holidays will also include: