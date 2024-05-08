New Sales Tax Holidays Passed by Lawmakers

No Sales Tax on Several Days for Hurricane Season

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs two bills in Kissimmee

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Now you can get hurricane-ready without paying sales tax. Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law on Tuesday a package for tax breaks.

Lawmakers included two periods when shoppers will be able to get a tax break. The first “preparedness holiday” will start on June 1st which will kick off hurricane season. The second will be from August 24th through September 6th just before the peak of the season.

And according to flgov.com, this year’s tax cut holidays will also include:

  • Two Disaster Preparedness Holidays;
    June 1—14 and August 24—September 6, families can prepare for hurricane season with items like tarps, batteries, and flashlights, sales tax free.
  • The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday;
    July 29—August 11, families can save on pens, pencils, computers, clothing, and other school supplies.
  • The Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday;
    September 1—7, Floridians can save on power tools, hand tools, toolboxes, and other items.
  • The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday;
    July 1—31, Florida families can purchase summer items like pool floats, fishing supplies, and outdoor equipment, in addition to admissions to museums and state parks, sales tax free.
Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

