New Sales Tax Holidays Passed by Lawmakers

Now you can get hurricane-ready without paying sales tax. Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law on Tuesday a package for tax breaks.
Lawmakers included two periods when shoppers will be able to get a tax break. The first “preparedness holiday” will start on June 1st which will kick off hurricane season. The second will be from August 24th through September 6th just before the peak of the season.
And according to flgov.com, this year’s tax cut holidays will also include:
- Two Disaster Preparedness Holidays;
June 1—14 and August 24—September 6, families can prepare for hurricane season with items like tarps, batteries, and flashlights, sales tax free.
- The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday;
July 29—August 11, families can save on pens, pencils, computers, clothing, and other school supplies.
- The Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday;
September 1—7, Floridians can save on power tools, hand tools, toolboxes, and other items.
- The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday;
July 1—31, Florida families can purchase summer items like pool floats, fishing supplies, and outdoor equipment, in addition to admissions to museums and state parks, sales tax free.