NHTSA Probes Potential Engine Failures in Over 1.4 Million Honda, Acura Vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a new investigation into possible engine failures affecting more than 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles.

The review comes after NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation received over 400 reports of connecting rod bearing issues, which can lead to engine failure. A similar problem was examined in a 2023 recall, but regulators later determined those failures were unrelated to the crankshaft defect previously identified.

Given the volume of complaints, NHTSA is now taking another look to determine how widespread the issue may be and whether it poses a safety risk. So far, there have been no reports of crashes, injuries, or deaths linked to the problem.

The probe covers several popular models, including:

2016–2020 Honda Pilot

2017–2019 Honda Ridgeline

2018–2020 Honda Odyssey

2016–2020 Acura MDX

2018–2020 Acura TLX

Honda and Acura drivers should monitor for updates as the investigation unfolds.