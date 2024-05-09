Olipop Releases a Barbie Soda That is Outselling Eggs?

Happy birthday! Barbie turned 65 on March 9, 2024, and Mattel introduced a new doll to celebrate the occasion. (Mattel)

Barbie everything! Barbie turns 65 this year and to honor her, the prebiotic soda, Olipop has released a new Barbie-inspired flavor. Peaches & Cream was created to commemorate the classic kid’s toy on the heels of the MASSIVE blockbuster hit.

You can find it on Olipop’s online store, and in some retail chains. Apparently it’s so popular that it’s outselling EGGS at the Spouts grocery chain!