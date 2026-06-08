Orlando is America’s Best Staycation City!

If inflation has you rethinking that summer vacation, Florida might have everything you need right in your own backyard.

WalletHub’s 2026 Best Staycation Cities report ranked Orlando as the No. 1 staycation destination in America, with Tampa also making the Top 10 at No. 8.

Here in South Florida, Fort Lauderdale came in at No. 23 overall and Miami landed at No. 31. Fort Lauderdale ranked fourth in the nation for public golf courses per capita and fifth for coffee and tea shops per capita.

Miami absolutely showed off. The Magic City tied for first in the country for museums per capita, spas per capita, zoos and aquariums per capita, and ice cream and frozen yogurt shops per capita. Basically, if your perfect staycation includes a museum, a massage, and a pint of ice cream, Miami understood the assignment.

Then there’s Hialeah…

Hialeah ranked No. 176 out of 182 cities. WalletHub says it has one of the fewest parks per capita in the country. But let’s be real, a Hialeah staycation isn’t about parks. It’s about cafecito, croquetas, and running into your tia, your cousin, and your ex all in the same shopping center.

So while Orlando and Tampa may have taken the top spots, South Florida still gave people plenty of reasons to stay close to home this summer.