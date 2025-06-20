Panthers Parade Hits Fort Lauderdale Beach This Sunday — Here’s What You Need to Know!

The Florida Panthers just went back-to-back with another Stanley Cup win — and South Florida is celebrating big this Sunday in Fort Lauderdale!

The parade kicks off at noon on A1A, starting at Riomar Street and ending with a rally near Hotel Maren at SE 5th Street. Expect crowds, sun, and serious energy — but also: heat and parking drama.

Here’s the vibe:

– Bring water and sunscreen — it’s gonna be hot and humid.

– Parking is super limited. Suggested spots include Galleria Mall, Birch State Park, Bonnet House Museum, and the Las Olas garage.

– Or skip the stress and take a rideshare or water taxi.

– Coolers and food? Yes. Umbrellas? Nope — they block the view.

– Bringing kids? Stop by a reunification tent for a free ID wristband, just in case.

Need more details on parking and road closures? [Click here].