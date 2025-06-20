Panthers Parade Hits Fort Lauderdale Beach This Sunday — Here’s What You Need to Know!

Florida Panthers Championship Celebration
By Martica Lopez

The Florida Panthers just went back-to-back with another Stanley Cup win — and South Florida is celebrating big this Sunday in Fort Lauderdale!

The parade kicks off at noon on A1A, starting at Riomar Street and ending with a rally near Hotel Maren at SE 5th Street. Expect crowds, sun, and serious energy — but also: heat and parking drama.

Here’s the vibe:

– Bring water and sunscreen — it’s gonna be hot and humid.

– Parking is super limited. Suggested spots include Galleria Mall, Birch State Park, Bonnet House Museum, and the Las Olas garage.

– Or skip the stress and take a rideshare or water taxi.

– Coolers and food? Yes. Umbrellas? Nope — they block the view.

– Bringing kids? Stop by a reunification tent for a free ID wristband, just in case.

Need more details on parking and road closures? [Click here].

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!