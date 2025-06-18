Panthers Parade Locked In After Back-to-Back Stanley Cup Wins

Florida Panthers Victory Parade & Rally FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 30: Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers hoists the Stanley cup during the parade for the Florida Panthers win of the Stanley Cup on June 30, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

South Florida is ready to roar. The Florida Panthers have clinched their second straight Stanley Cup title, and Fort Lauderdale is gearing up for a massive championship celebration.

After Game 6 sealed the deal, fans flooded the streets, proudly repping their Panthers gear and chanting in celebration. “This is how we win,” one fan said. “This is what we do.”

With three straight finals appearances and now two consecutive victories, history has officially been made on home ice.

Crews have already started setting up barriers along Fort Lauderdale Beach in anticipation of the victory parade. Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the event will likely take place near A1A and Riomar Street—just like last year’s celebration that drew over 200,000 fans, even in the rain.

Panthers fans: get your jerseys, your voices, and your sunscreen ready. It’s parade time in the 954/305.

