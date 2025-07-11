Patria y Vida: The Documentary About Cuba’s Anthem for Freedom Hits Theaters!

Government supporters gather at the Maximo Gomez monument in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Supporters of the government took to the streets at the time hundreds more protested against ongoing food shortages and high prices of foodstuffs.

Patria y Vida: The Power of Music hits theaters today, July 11, and it’s a story that resonates deeply with so many of us here in South Florida.

If you were in Miami on July 13, 2021, you remember the protests — the Palmetto Expressway blocked by people marching for Cuba’s freedom. One group shut down traffic near Coral Way, while another protest blocked the expressway at 103rd Street in Hialeah. While I wasn’t at those particular protests, I was part of similar demonstrations while I was in Tampa, showing my support for the Cuban people.

The song Patria y Vida became the anthem of those protests, a direct challenge to the Cuban government’s long-standing slogan “Patria o Muerte” (“Homeland or Death”) which has been used since Fidel Castro’s era to promote unwavering loyalty to the regime. In contrast, “Patria y Vida” means “Homeland and Life,” a message of hope, freedom, and a call for change.

This documentary dives into the story of that anthem — the artists behind it, the protests it inspired, and the global impact it had. It’s not just about music; it’s about the fight for freedom and dignity, something that hits close to home for all of us with Cuban roots living in South Florida.

Get your tickets now and find a theater near you!