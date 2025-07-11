Patria y Vida: The Documentary About Cuba’s Anthem for Freedom Hits Theaters!

Patria y Vida: The Power of Music hits theaters today, July 11, and it’s a story that resonates deeply with so many of us here in South Florida.
If you were in Miami on July 13, 2021, you remember the protests — the Palmetto Expressway blocked by people marching for Cuba’s freedom. One group shut down traffic near Coral Way, while another protest blocked the expressway at 103rd Street in Hialeah. While I wasn’t at those particular protests, I was part of similar demonstrations while I was in Tampa, showing my support for the Cuban people.
The song Patria y Vida became the anthem of those protests, a direct challenge to the Cuban government’s long-standing slogan “Patria o Muerte” (“Homeland or Death”) which has been used since Fidel Castro’s era to promote unwavering loyalty to the regime. In contrast, “Patria y Vida” means “Homeland and Life,” a message of hope, freedom, and a call for change.
This documentary dives into the story of that anthem — the artists behind it, the protests it inspired, and the global impact it had. It’s not just about music; it’s about the fight for freedom and dignity, something that hits close to home for all of us with Cuban roots living in South Florida.