Patrons Upset Over Panda-Dog at Zoo in China

Zoo in China Accused of Deceiving Visitors With Dogs Dyed to Look Like Pandas

Panda dog Photo credit: YouTube screenshot

By Jade Alexander

Are we upset about false advertising or alleged animal abuse. is being slammed for “deceiving” visitors with a pair of Chow Chow dogs after they dyed their fur to make them resemble panda bears.

Zoo officials say they clearly advertised them as “panda dogs” and didn’t make any false claims.

Tourists are upset that they didn’t get to see actual panda bears while online commenters are mad because they dyed the dogs.

Thoughts?

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

