Patrons Upset Over Panda-Dog at Zoo in China

Are we upset about false advertising or alleged animal abuse. is being slammed for “deceiving” visitors with a pair of Chow Chow dogs after they dyed their fur to make them resemble panda bears.

Zoo officials say they clearly advertised them as “panda dogs” and didn’t make any false claims.

Tourists are upset that they didn’t get to see actual panda bears while online commenters are mad because they dyed the dogs.

Thoughts?