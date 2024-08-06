Pitbull buys naming rights for FIU Stadium!

Looks like FIU is going worldwide because Pitbull is purchasing the naming rights to their football stadium.
Pitbull will pay $1.2 million annually for five years to rename the FIU Stadium to Pitbull Stadium.
This will be a 10-year agreement, making the “Pitbull Stadium” the first-ever athletics venue with an artist possessing the naming rights.
FIU will debut “Pitbull Stadium” on Sept. 7th against Central Michigan.
Mr. 305 is HOME ‼️ @Pitbull #DaleFIU pic.twitter.com/fZk4gmh4MV— FIU Football (@FIUFootball) August 6, 2024