Popular Miami Island Closed for Memorial Day—Here’s Why

FILE IMAGE: A group of boaters were recorded dumping trash in the ocean.

Boaters hoping to visit Flagler Monument Island over Memorial Day weekend will have to change plans. Miami Beach officials announced the island will be closed from 6 a.m. Friday, May 23, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 27, to combat ongoing littering issues.

The popular but uninhabited island has seen large holiday crowds leave behind piles of trash in previous years. To protect the area, the city is once again enforcing a temporary closure—just as it did during Memorial Day weekend in 2023.

While Miami Beach is taking proactive steps, the City of Miami says it currently has no plans to close spoil islands within its jurisdiction.

Officials are urging residents and visitors to enjoy the long weekend responsibly and help keep South Florida’s waterways clean.