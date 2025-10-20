Refusing A Breathalyzer Test In Florida Is Now A Crime!

Florida is cracking down hard on drunk driving. As of October 1, if you get pulled over for a DUI and refuse to take a breathalyzer test, you can now be charged with a crime.

A breathalyzer is the test police use when you blow into a small machine to see how much alcohol is in your system. Before this new law, if you said no, you would just lose your license for a while. Now, that refusal is considered a misdemeanor, and it could mean fines, jail time, or both.

The new rule is part of Trenton’s Law, named after 18 year old Trenton Stewart, who was killed by a repeat drunk driver. His family pushed for the law to make sure people are held accountable and to stop dangerous drivers from getting back behind the wheel.

The law also raises the punishment for repeat offenders. If someone with a prior conviction kills another person while driving or boating under the influence, that’s now a first degree felony, which carries up to 30 years in prison.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed Trenton’s Law back in June, and it officially took effect on October 1. It applies to both DUI and BUI cases, and it is meant to prevent more drunk driving deaths by making the penalties tougher.

Bottom line, if you drink, don’t drive. And if you get pulled over, refusing the breathalyzer can now land you in jail.