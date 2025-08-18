Ricky Martin to Receive First-Ever Latin Icon Award at the MTV VMAs

The Trilogy Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena. The Trilogy Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena on March 8, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)
By Martica Lopez

Ricky Martin is making history at the MTV Video Music Awards. He is the first artist ever to receive the Latin Icon Award, and honestly, who deserves it more? It has been 26 years since he lit up that stage with “Livin la Vida Loca” and walked away with five wins in one night. Now, he is being honored for a career that opened doors for so many Latin artists around the world.

Latin music has been a part of the VMAs since 2010, when the Best Latin Video category was introduced under the name Best Latino Artist. Artists like Maluma and J Balvin have taken home wins in the category. This year, J Balvin is also set to perform, and at the end of the night, all eyes will be on Ricky Martin as he takes his place as a true icon.

