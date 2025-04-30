Rosie the Key Deer Becomes the Cutest Wedding Crasher in the Florida Keys

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Little Palm Island, known for its luxurious destination weddings, now has a surprise guest stealing the spotlight — an endangered Key deer named Rosie.

Photographer Iris Moore has captured the charming deer crashing ceremonies on Little Torch Key, often seen nibbling on rose petals and mingling with guests. Locals affectionately named her Rosie, and she’s become a beloved part of the island experience.

“She likes to come out and play when there’s a wedding,” Moore said, noting that Rosie swims over from nearby islands just to join the fun.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Key deer are found only in the Florida Keys and are capable swimmers, often traveling between islands like Big Pine Key and Sugarloaf Key.

Rosie’s surprise appearances make for unforgettable wedding memories — and a reminder of the unique wildlife that calls the Keys home.

