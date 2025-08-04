Sabrina Carpenter Brings the Funk at Lollapalooza with Earth, Wind & Fire Surprise

Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour at MSG Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during the Short N' Sweet Tour held at Madison Square Garden on September 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Sabrina Carpenter gave Lollapalooza fans a night to remember on Sunday—and not just because of her vocals.

Midway through her headlining set, the pop princess pulled off a surprise collab that had the entire crowd grooving: Earth, Wind & Fire joined her onstage for not one, but two of their iconic hits—“Let’s Groove” and “September.”

Yep, Sabrina traded solos with the legendary funk group and danced across the stage like it was 1978. The energy? Pure joy. The crowd? Losing it.

If you missed it, pray someone caught it on video, because this was the kind of unexpected crossover we didn’t know we needed—but now can’t stop talking about.

Somewhere, your mom just became a Sabrina Carpenter fan.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!