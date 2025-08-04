Sabrina Carpenter Brings the Funk at Lollapalooza with Earth, Wind & Fire Surprise

Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during the Short N' Sweet Tour held at Madison Square Garden on September 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter gave Lollapalooza fans a night to remember on Sunday—and not just because of her vocals.

Midway through her headlining set, the pop princess pulled off a surprise collab that had the entire crowd grooving: Earth, Wind & Fire joined her onstage for not one, but two of their iconic hits—“Let’s Groove” and “September.”

Sabrina Carpenter brings out Earth, Wind & Fire at Lollapalooza. pic.twitter.com/axjTl68V9f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2025

Yep, Sabrina traded solos with the legendary funk group and danced across the stage like it was 1978. The energy? Pure joy. The crowd? Losing it.

If you missed it, pray someone caught it on video, because this was the kind of unexpected crossover we didn’t know we needed—but now can’t stop talking about.

Somewhere, your mom just became a Sabrina Carpenter fan.