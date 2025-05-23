Scam Alert: Watch Out for Fake Toll Texts in Miami- Dade

DMV Fake Text (Martica Lopez)
By Martica Lopez

Getting texts about unpaid tolls? Delete them.

The Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector says there are scammers sending fake messages pretending to be the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, threatening license suspensions and legal trouble if you don’t pay through a shady link.

It’s not real—it’s a phishing scam to steal your info.

There was a similar situation this year with scammers pretending to be Sunpass.

Remember: The real DMV doesn’t collect payments by text.

So if you get one: don’t click anything, don’t panic, and definitely don’t send money. Just block, delete, and keep it moving.

