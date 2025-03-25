Sean Kingston Faces Trial in Broward County Court for $1M Fraud Scheme

Sean Kingston performing
Sean Kingston FILE PHOTO: Sean Kingston performs onstage as TLC & Shaggy's Hot Summer Nights Tour takes over Miami's FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on June 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Live Nation) (Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Live Nation)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

South Florida singer Sean Kingston appeared in Broward County federal court Monday for the first day of his trial in an alleged $1 million fraud scheme.

Kingston, 34, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, face five counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. During jury selection, Turner requested new legal counsel due to conflicts with her previous attorney.

Out of 45 prospective jurors, nine women and four men were selected — 12 jurors and one alternate. Kingston and his mother left court without commenting, though Kingston rolled down his SUV window to tell fans, “All my fans that supported, I love you guys.”

Kingston was arrested in California in May 2024, the same day Turner was taken into custody during a raid on the Southwest Ranches mansion where the singer lives. The trial continues as both face serious legal consequences.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!