Sean Kingston Faces Trial in Broward County Court for $1M Fraud Scheme

FILE PHOTO: Sean Kingston performs onstage as TLC & Shaggy's Hot Summer Nights Tour takes over Miami's FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on June 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Live Nation)

South Florida singer Sean Kingston appeared in Broward County federal court Monday for the first day of his trial in an alleged $1 million fraud scheme.

Kingston, 34, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, face five counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. During jury selection, Turner requested new legal counsel due to conflicts with her previous attorney.

Out of 45 prospective jurors, nine women and four men were selected — 12 jurors and one alternate. Kingston and his mother left court without commenting, though Kingston rolled down his SUV window to tell fans, “All my fans that supported, I love you guys.”

Kingston was arrested in California in May 2024, the same day Turner was taken into custody during a raid on the Southwest Ranches mansion where the singer lives. The trial continues as both face serious legal consequences.