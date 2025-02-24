Sipping Whiskey with Ja Rule: The Ultimate SOBE WFF Kickoff

Ja Rule with Martica Lopez
By Martica Lopez

If there’s a perfect way to start the SOBE Wine & Food Festival, it’s sipping whiskey on Ocean Drive with Ja Rule. My inner middle school self was living.

Hosted by Only in Dade, this exclusive event at the iconic Cardozo Hotel was all about Amber & Opal, a premium honey botanical whiskey created by Ja Rule and his business partner, Herb Rice. But this wasn’t just another celebrity brand—this was a statement. Bold, smooth, and unapologetically different.

And Ja Rule? He was so cool. Charismatic, down-to-earth, and genuinely passionate about the whiskey, he made the night unforgettable.

Between the Miami-chic crowd, the golden glow of the Cardozo, and cocktails that hit just right, this was more than a whiskey launch—it was an experience.


