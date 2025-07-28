South Florida Braces for Brutal Heat Wave

Days before the official start of the summer season, many Americans are facing extreme temperatures.
Days before the official start of the summer season, many Americans are facing extreme temperatures.
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

South Florida, get ready to sweat. A massive heat dome is settling over the region, sending “feels-like” temperatures soaring into the triple digits all week long.

According to the NEXT Weather Team, Miami-Dade residents can expect heat index values of 102–103°, while Broward County won’t get much relief either, hovering just below that mark. With hot, dry air dominating, don’t expect much rain until Thursday or Friday.

This high-pressure system is cooking the southeastern U.S., and we’re right in the frying pan. The forecast shows a stretch of steamy, sunny days lasting through the weekend.

Translation: hydrate, avoid outdoor activity during peak hours, and maybe don’t challenge your AC to a fight right now—you’ll lose.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

