South Florida Braces for Brutal Heat Wave

South Florida, get ready to sweat. A massive heat dome is settling over the region, sending “feels-like” temperatures soaring into the triple digits all week long.
According to the NEXT Weather Team, Miami-Dade residents can expect heat index values of 102–103°, while Broward County won’t get much relief either, hovering just below that mark. With hot, dry air dominating, don’t expect much rain until Thursday or Friday.
This high-pressure system is cooking the southeastern U.S., and we’re right in the frying pan. The forecast shows a stretch of steamy, sunny days lasting through the weekend.
Translation: hydrate, avoid outdoor activity during peak hours, and maybe don’t challenge your AC to a fight right now—you’ll lose.