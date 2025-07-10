South Florida Family Reunited with Pet Bird After Incredible 20-Mile Journey

Pepper is a parrot with a vocabulary that might offend. But he is looking for someone to adopt him.

When Kiwi the cockatiel flew out of a South Florida home, the Rincon family feared the worst. More than just a pet, Kiwi slept in bed with the family and shared meals like one of the kids.

Emma Rincon was heartbroken — but never gave up hope. She prayed every night for her bird’s return.

Days later and over 20 miles away, Kiwi landed on the shoulder of a mechanic at Holiday Park in the Everglades. He called over animal handler Desiree Peacock, who tracked down a social media post with a photo of a nearly identical bird.

When she called out “Kiwi,” the bird got excited — and just like that, a miracle reunion was set in motion.

Now back home in Broward County, the Rincons are grateful for their unexpected heroes — and that their littlest family member found her way back.