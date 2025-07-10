South Florida Family Reunited with Pet Bird After Incredible 20-Mile Journey

Pepper the parrot
Potty-mouthed parrot: Pepper is a parrot with a vocabulary that might offend. But he is looking for someone to adopt him. (Niagara SPCA)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

When Kiwi the cockatiel flew out of a South Florida home, the Rincon family feared the worst. More than just a pet, Kiwi slept in bed with the family and shared meals like one of the kids.

Emma Rincon was heartbroken — but never gave up hope. She prayed every night for her bird’s return.

Days later and over 20 miles away, Kiwi landed on the shoulder of a mechanic at Holiday Park in the Everglades. He called over animal handler Desiree Peacock, who tracked down a social media post with a photo of a nearly identical bird.

When she called out “Kiwi,” the bird got excited — and just like that, a miracle reunion was set in motion.

Now back home in Broward County, the Rincons are grateful for their unexpected heroes — and that their littlest family member found her way back.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!