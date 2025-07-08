South Florida Nonprofit Delivers Hope to Families Affected by Texas Flooding

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

In response to devastating floods in Central Texas, South Florida’s Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is stepping up with much-needed support. From their Doral warehouse, GEM is sending trucks packed with “family necessity kits” — 26 pallets per truck filled with food, water, and hygiene supplies.

One truck left Monday morning, with the second close behind. GEM hopes to help up to 1,000 families and is also providing cash cards to support those who’ve lost everything.

“We’re just there to help,” said GEM CEO Jeff Popovich. “People lose their homes, loved ones — we’re trying to give them a little relief to get by.”

Both trucks are expected to arrive in Central Texas by Tuesday. Volunteers are still needed to pack additional kits, and donations are being accepted to continue the mission.

