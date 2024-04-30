SunPass Warning Customers of Scam

SunPass is warning their customers of a potential scam via text message. The scam uses text messages requesting prompt payment to avoid fees. The messages also contain a link to a fraudulent website in an attempt to collect personal information.

They are warning customers not to click on any texts message links as they are being considered phishing. SunPass also noted that they DO NOT ask customers via text to make a payment or to take action on their account. If SunPass needs to contact their customers, it will appear as follows:

Email: customerservice@sunpass.com or noreply@sunpass.comText: 786727



