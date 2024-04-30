SunPass Warning Customers of Scam

Sunpass

By Just Ben

SunPass is warning their customers of a potential scam via text message. The scam uses text messages requesting prompt payment to avoid fees. The messages also contain a link to a fraudulent website in an attempt to collect personal information.

They are warning customers not to click on any texts message links as they are being considered phishing. SunPass also noted that they DO NOT ask customers via text to make a payment or to take action on their account. If SunPass needs to contact their customers, it will appear as follows:

Email: customerservice@sunpass.com or noreply@sunpass.comText: 786727


Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!