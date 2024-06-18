Surgeon General May Slap Warning on Social Media Platforms

U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy says we should require a tobacco-style warning for social media platforms.
Murthy says the mental health crisis among young people is an urgent problem with social media being a leading contributor.
In May 2023, I outlined recommendations to make social media safer for kids. Yet parents and children are still waiting for change. In my @nytimes op-ed, I issue a renewed call for legislators to take action and also call for a Surgeon General’s warning label on social media. 1/2— Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) June 17, 2024