Tacos & Tequila: The Ultimate Fiesta at SOBEWFF!

If you weren’t at Tacos & Tequila presented by Tequila Cazadores, hosted by the one and only Aarón Sánchez, then you missed the fiesta of the year! This beachside bash at SOBEWFF® was an explosion of flavor, fun, and, of course, tequila.

From barbacoa to veggie-forward tacos, the spread was insane. And let’s talk about the tacos made by Johnny Sánchez and the man himself—Aarón’s team delivered some serious flavor! My absolute favorite? The Quesabirria Taco—beef brisket, Oaxaca cheese, and a crispy corn tortilla. Pure taco magic.

Add in a margarita (or five) courtesy of Tequila Cazadores, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for an unforgettable night. And hey, since it’s Taco Tuesday today, why not bring a little bit of that SOBEWFF® fiesta vibe into your own celebration? Grab some tacos, pour yourself a margarita, and keep the party going. Trust me, next year’s Tacos & Tequila bash is one you don’t want to miss!











