TikTok users are ditching protein bars for bites of Parmigiano Reggiano—and for good reason. This ag

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

TikTok users are ditching protein bars for bites of Parmigiano Reggiano—and for good reason. This aged Italian cheese packs about 10 grams of protein per ounce, making it a tasty, natural alternative to processed snacks.

Unlike softer cheeses like mozzarella or brie, true Parmigiano Reggiano is aged and tightly regulated, giving it a denser nutritional punch. While dietitians agree it’s a legit protein source, they caution against overdoing it—thanks to its higher fat and sodium content.

To keep things balanced, pair it with fiber-rich foods like fruit, veggies, or whole-grain crackers. Bottom line? If you’re craving a savory snack with a protein boost, a small chunk of Parm might be your new go-to.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

