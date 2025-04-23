TikTok users are ditching protein bars for bites of Parmigiano Reggiano—and for good reason. This ag

TikTok users are ditching protein bars for bites of Parmigiano Reggiano—and for good reason. This aged Italian cheese packs about 10 grams of protein per ounce, making it a tasty, natural alternative to processed snacks.
Unlike softer cheeses like mozzarella or brie, true Parmigiano Reggiano is aged and tightly regulated, giving it a denser nutritional punch. While dietitians agree it’s a legit protein source, they caution against overdoing it—thanks to its higher fat and sodium content.
To keep things balanced, pair it with fiber-rich foods like fruit, veggies, or whole-grain crackers. Bottom line? If you’re craving a savory snack with a protein boost, a small chunk of Parm might be your new go-to.