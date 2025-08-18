Tiny Pomeranian Chases Black Bear Out of Vancouver Home

Talk about a pint-sized powerhouse. A black bear wandered into a west Vancouver home on August 4—but it wasn’t wildlife officers or pepper spray that sent it packing. The unlikely hero? A five-pound Pomeranian named Scout.

Security footage shows the bear casually strolling through the house, even helping itself to Scout’s food in the kitchen. That’s when Scout barged in, barked his tiny head off, and chased the bear straight out of the house and across the yard—while his owner, Kayla Kleine, scrambled with pepper spray in hand.

“I was worried the bear would turn around and realize how tiny he is,” Kleine admitted. Luckily, Scout’s confidence outweighed his size. She described him as the family’s “alpha dog” who can be “scary when he’s mad.”

After the dramatic showdown, Scout basked in his newfound fame. Videos on TikTok show him strutting around like a conquering hero, snacking on his favorite treats, and even watching himself on TV. Kleine says the bear hasn’t returned since.

Staying BearWise

British Columbia is home to plenty of black bears. While they’re usually shy, encounters like this aren’t rare. Experts remind homeowners to:

Never feed bears—directly or indirectly.

Keep food, garbage, and recycling secure.

Bring in bird feeders during bear season.

Don’t leave pet food outdoors.

Store grills and smokers properly.

Stay inside if a bear wanders into your yard, and use loud noises to scare it off.

And one more tip? Maybe keep a fearless little Pomeranian on patrol—just in case.