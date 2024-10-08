U-Haul Offers Free Storage as Florida Prepares for Hurricane Milton

As Florida braces for Hurricane Milton, a powerful Category 5 storm projected to make landfall later this week, U-Haul is stepping up to support residents in need. The company is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box portable container use at all 162 U-Haul centers across the state. This initiative aims to assist Floridians who are either preparing for the impending storm or recovering from the recent impacts of Hurricane Helene.

A Timely Relief Effort

The timing of this offer couldn’t be more critical. Just two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused significant damage throughout the region, many families are still reeling from its effects. U-Haul’s Area District Vice President for Florida’s southern region, Mario Martinez, emphasized the importance of community support during such challenging times. “Floridians have to remain vigilant with another powerful hurricane barreling our way, and it’s a stressful time for families looking to stay out of harm’s way,” he said. “If we can help by securing a family’s valued possessions in a U-Haul facility during these storms at no cost for one month, we are happy to provide that service.”

How to Access the Offer

The free storage offer is available to all Floridians and applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals. Residents can take advantage of this service at participating U-Haul locations throughout the state, although availability may vary.

For those interested in finding a nearby U-Haul center that is part of this disaster relief effort, a full list of participating stores can be accessed here.

Conclusion

In times of crisis, it’s heartening to see companies like U-Haul stepping forward to provide much-needed support. As Florida prepares for Hurricane Milton, residents can find some comfort in knowing they have a resource to help protect their belongings. Stay safe, stay informed, and remember to look out for one another during this stormy season.