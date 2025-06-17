Ultra Music Festival Hosts Free Pet Adoption Event at Bayfront Park!

Around eight dogs of different breeds of dogs playing together on grass. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Martica Lopez

Get ready, Miami—Ultra Music Festival is hosting a free pet adoption event you won’t want to miss! Bayfront Bark is happening Saturday, June 21st, from 10 AM to 1 PM at Bayfront Park, and it’s all about finding fur-ever homes for some lovable pups. 🐶

In partnership with Miami-Dade County Animal Services, Bayfront Park, the City of Miami, and the Miami Police Department, this event is a total win-win. You get to meet adorable dogs up for adoption (first-come, first-served—bring your ID!), enjoy a free popsicle, and score some Ultra swag like pet products and exclusive merchandise. Seriously, can it get any better?

What’s even cooler? This event is part of Ultra’s Mission: Home, their initiative to give back to the community and promote sustainability. Ultra’s been doing amazing things for Miami, and now you can too—by giving a pet a new home!

So grab your friends, head to Bayfront Park, and make your Saturday one to remember🙌🐾

