Universal Shutting Down Major Ride This Summer — Fans Have 75 Days Left

part of a roller coaster in front of blue sky
Roller coaster incident FILE PHOTO: A man said his lap bar came up on an Arizona roller coaster then he decided to jump from the moving vehicle onto a catwalk. (fottoo - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Universal fans, your days to ride the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit are officially numbered. The park has announced the iconic roller coaster will close permanently on August 18, 2025 — giving thrill-seekers just 75 more days to take one last scream-filled spin.

Originally slated to shut down in September, the ride’s closure has been bumped up, with construction walls already rising around the area. Universal says the coaster is being removed to “make way for a new experience,” though they’re staying tight-lipped about what’s coming next.

WESH 2 Investigates uncovered early signs of the change last year, citing construction documents filed with the Southwest Florida Water Management District. Those plans, tied directly to the ride’s footprint, now appear to be in full motion.

No word yet on what will replace the Rip Ride Rockit — but whatever it is, it better rock just as hard.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

