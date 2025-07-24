Wait… E! News Is Really Ending?

After 32 years on the air, E! News is officially coming to an end. The last show airs September 25.

This was the show so many of us grew up watching. Red carpets, celeb interviews, late night updates. It was part of the routine. Even after that little break from 2020 to 2022, it came back and felt like it never left. But now the network’s shutting it down for good on TV.

Why? Simple. Most of us aren’t watching cable anymore. We’re getting our celeb news from Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. E! says they’re moving everything to digital because that’s where the audience is now.

The good news is E! News isn’t disappearing completely. It’ll still live online and on socials where they already have over 87 million followers. The final episode will be hosted by Emily Hall.

Other E! shows like Botched Presents, Honestly Cavallari, and their red carpet specials are staying. But yeah, another one bites the dust.