Wynwood Woman Tracks Down Thief and Crashes While Chasing Him Down To Recover Photo of Mom

Caught on Video!

Carjacking FILE PHOTO: A vehicle owner stopped an alleged robber from stealing his vehicle as it sat in his driveway. (Machine Headz/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Just Ben and Jade Alexander

A Wynwood waitress by the name of Miurell Vargas crashed her car into another while chasing down a thief who broke into her car and stole several items.

Vargas stated that it had nothing to do with the cash that was taken, but everything to do with a photo of her mother that was in the wallet. Vargas lost her mother eight years ago and the sentimental value was worth the pursuit.

The thief was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and petty theft after admitting to possessing the stolen items. He denied the theft.

Vargas apologized to the person who she crashed into but said she had so much adrenaline she didn’t think of the consequences.







Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

