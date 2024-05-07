Wynwood Woman Tracks Down Thief and Crashes While Chasing Him Down To Recover Photo of Mom

Carjacking FILE PHOTO: A vehicle owner stopped an alleged robber from stealing his vehicle as it sat in his driveway. (Machine Headz/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Wynwood waitress by the name of Miurell Vargas crashed her car into another while chasing down a thief who broke into her car and stole several items.

Vargas stated that it had nothing to do with the cash that was taken, but everything to do with a photo of her mother that was in the wallet. Vargas lost her mother eight years ago and the sentimental value was worth the pursuit.

The thief was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and petty theft after admitting to possessing the stolen items. He denied the theft.

Vargas apologized to the person who she crashed into but said she had so much adrenaline she didn’t think of the consequences.























