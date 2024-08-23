You Can Now Add Music To Your Instagram Profile

It’s MySpace all over again, where’s Tom?

Social Media Platforms - Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, X, LinkedIn, Reddit, TikTok, Threads Toronto, Canada - September 24, 2023: Popular social media apps on an Apple iPhone: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Reddit, TikTok, and Threads. (Kenneth Cheung/Getty Images)

By Ian James

Instagram’s new feature is basically a MySpace time machine—we can finally add a song to our profiles again! Just when we finished nailing our perfect poolside selfie, now we have to stress over picking the perfect song? Cue the questions: Is Britney too obvious? Too retro? Maybe Lizzo? Wait, does Pitbull count as cultural homage or cliché? Well, time to pop open that Beach Day playlist and let your profile shine. Just remember, no one needs to know you picked your song based on what gets the puppy moving during sunset walks on Ocean Drive.


Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

