You Can Now Add Music To Your Instagram Profile

Instagram’s new feature is basically a MySpace time machine—we can finally add a song to our profiles again! Just when we finished nailing our perfect poolside selfie, now we have to stress over picking the perfect song? Cue the questions: Is Britney too obvious? Too retro? Maybe Lizzo? Wait, does Pitbull count as cultural homage or cliché? Well, time to pop open that Beach Day playlist and let your profile shine. Just remember, no one needs to know you picked your song based on what gets the puppy moving during sunset walks on Ocean Drive.



