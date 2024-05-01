You Could Live Rent Free For a Year In Manhattan with Skittles

🌈 @Skittles is giving one lucky winner the chance to live in a mini-yet-maximalist, rainbow-filled NYC apartment designed by interior decorator Dani Klarić – with rent paid for a year.https://t.co/qGQHnMz1Wm — PR Newswire Consumer (@PRNCnsmr) April 30, 2024

You could win a year of free rent in Manhattan thanks to Skittles new Mini’s. And on brand with their shrunken down version of the popular candy, you’ll get a shrunken down version of a living space. It’s only 353 square feet but it is beautifully decorated with vibrant colors. Would you live in this apartment?