Your Dog Could Star in Air Bud Returns

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Air Bud… when you get the chance, take the shot. And now, it’s your pup’s turn to shine.

Casting is officially open for Air Bud Returns, the next chapter in the beloved basketball-playing-dog franchise — and yes, your four-legged MVP could be part of the Air Bud Dream Team.

While the original movies taught us there’s no rule that says a dog can’t play basketball, there are a few guidelines for auditioning. Producers are looking for well-trained dogs who can follow commands, stay calm under bright lights, and, ideally, have some ball-handling (or paw-handling) skills.

If your dog’s got the moves, the personality, and the charm, this could be their big break. It’s more than just a role — it’s a chance for your best friend to become a Hollywood legend.

So grab the leash, grab the ball, and get ready — your pup’s moment in the spotlight is here.