Zoo Miami Closed After Bomb Threat Call

Zoo Miami was closed Friday afternoon after an anonymous phone call reported a bomb threat.

Zoo officials shared the update on social media, saying Miami-Dade County Parks staff immediately followed safety protocols and contacted the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene and are currently sweeping the property to make sure everything is safe. Authorities say the call may have been a “swatting call,” which is when someone makes a false emergency report that triggers a police response. Even so, law enforcement is still checking the area out of an abundance of caution.

Because of the investigation, Zoo Miami remains closed to the public for now. It is still unclear when the park will reopen.