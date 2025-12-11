Miami Hurricanes Clinch Playoff Berth as No. 10 Seed, Set To Face Texas A&M in Round 1

Canes fans rejoice, as the Miami Hurricanes have clinched the 10th seed in the College Football Playoffs and will head on the road to face off against Texas A&M in round 1. After a long week of uncertainty over the playoff picture and the conclusion of championship weekend, the College Football Committee has released the final rankings, and the playoffs are set. Miami is in!

THE STAGE IS SET FOR THE 2025-26 PLAYOFF 🏈🏆#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/GPoYiE5YmQ — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 7, 2025

The Hurricanes, who finished the season 10-2, were on the outside looking in at the start of the week. They weren’t playing in their conference championship and had two losses this season to lower-ranked opponents, making their season look over. But, after Texas Tech beat BYU and Duke pulled off a huge upset vs Virginia, the whole rankings shifted dramatically leaving the 10th playoff spot to be decided between Notre Dame and Miami. After multiple back-and-forths, the committee had to recognize the Canes’ 27-24 win over the Fighting Irish in the season opener, giving Miami the 10th playoff spot and leaving Notre Dame out. The Irish season comes to an end after the program opted to pass on bowl invitations, telling fans they would focus on brining home a National Championship next season.

Hunter Yurachek the Chairman of the College Football Committee gave his explantion as to why the committee choose Miami to make the playoffs at No.10.

.@CFBPlayoff Selection Committee chair Hunter Yurachek breaks down what went into the decision for 10-seed Miami to make the playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/DFo7K18Wna — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 7, 2025

Hurricanes Head Coach Mario Cristobal who is in his 3rd year with the Canes says he feels for the Irish after his side were “snubbed” from the playoffs last year. “Notre Dame is a great football team” He said. “Processes like this ... all processes need to be assessed again and remedied wherever they can, but I think everybody’s working at it. Last year we were excluded and we weren’t very happy. It’s a tough buisiness, man. It’s a really, really tough business.”

Miami Virginia Tech Football Miami head coach Mario Cristobal gestures towards the fans after defeating Virginia Tech in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons) (Robert Simmons/AP)

This is the first time that the Hurricanes have made the 12-team playoff format since it was introduced last year, and the first time they get to compete for the National Championship, since losing the final vs Ohio State in 2003. They start off on the road at one of the toughest home crowds in College Football, Kyle Field vs Texas A&M, if they win they continue on the road and play vs Ohio State in the Cotton bowl. “Big, Strong, Fast, Explosive, you have elite playmakers in all phases.” Said Cristobal when asked what he thinks about a Mike Elko team. “Top to bottom a team that doesn’t have weaknesses and one that has been playing at a high level all year.”

PLAYOFF DEBUT FOR THE CANES 🏈#CFBPlayoff 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kGmaD0pSey — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 7, 2025

Head Coach for the Aggies Mike Elko was asked how he felt about facing Miami at Kyle Field. “It’s going to be a huge challenge for our program, but we’re certainly excited for the opportunity.” Said Elko “In terms of what you expect from them, you know they’re going to be really talented. You know they’re going to be really long and athletic on the D-line. Offesnively, you know they’re going to be extremely physcial.”

Canes and the Aggies set to face off in College Station! 🏈#GoCanes or #GigEm?#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/W0IqHMnnvh — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 8, 2025

The Canes will look to carry the momentum from the end of the year into the playoffs and make a run at the National Championship, which will be played on January 19th at their home turf, Hard Rock Stadium.